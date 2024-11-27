It's shaping up to be a cold Thursday but hang in there—next week will be better

Wednesday was below normal (the high was -7 C and normal is 0 C).

It will be colder still for Thursday with a high of -13 and mainly cloudy skies.

A ridge of high pressure and the chinook machine will start to kick in on the weekend—likely late Saturday.

I'm sure you have noticed quite a discrepancy in all the forecasts regarding how warm it will get.

The weather models are not in agreement at all.

Here is a look at the most likely scenario for the upcoming warmup.

I will continue to keep you posted.