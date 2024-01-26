'It'll be nine years this March': Alberta has 101 unscheduled fatality inquiries
Alberta holds public fatality inquiries every year.
The inquiries are meant to help clarify the circumstances of certain deaths, with the goal of preventing similar deaths and protecting the public.
But critics say the system is not working, in part because of a major backlog including deaths from more than a decade ago.
"Justice delayed is justice denied and that's what's happening here," said Doug King, justice studies professor at Mount Royal University.
One hundred and one incidents fill Alberta's list of unscheduled fatality inquiries.
The oldest dates back to 2013.
There are also 34 more cases waiting for public fatality inquiries due to pending investigations and criminal matters.
This is often why some cases can go many years before they are heard.
'Left in limbo'
One of those incidents involves Anthony Heffernan.
The 27-year-old was a big achiever.
"He became a journeyman electrician in just over three years' time, which is absolutely unheard of," said his father, Pat Heffernan.
"He was extremely outgoing and also had an incredible sense of humour," said his mother, Irene Heffernan.
Everything changed on March 16, 2015.
A Calgary police officer shot Anthony to death in a northeast hotel room.
The province ordered a public fatality inquiry but it hasn't happened yet.
"We've just been in limbo. ... It'll be nine years this March," Irene Heffernan said.
Critics say delays come as a rule, rather than an exception.
"I don't agree with that," said Tom Engel, Alberta lawyer and president of the Canadian Prison Law Association.
"I think they should call a fatality inquiry and get right after it. If it's going to be useful to the public, it's got to be timely."
Other high-profile inquiries waiting to happen include one for social worker Deborah Onwu, who was stabbed by a group home member in October 2019, and one for a tour bus rollover on the Columbia Icefield that killed three passengers in July 2020.
Many of the other incidents are deaths in jails and police shootings like Heffernan's.
He battled addiction and was holding a lighter and syringe when police broke into his hotel room after he missed check-out.
Resources are also an issue.
"My sense of the delay is likely in getting a judge. We know that there are lots of judicial positions open that the government hasn't filled," King said.
Alberta Justice sent a statement saying, "Investments include funding to hire more justices and court staff to address increasing workloads, and modernizing court technology and processes in the justice system to improve efficiency."
'No one's held accountable'
While more than 100 families remain in limbo awaiting inquiries, there are concerns about the next step as well.
"The trouble with the public inquiries is that there's recommendations but no one's held accountable," Pat Heffernan said.
Engel said the province has added a system where agencies at the centre of inquiries have to report on whether they have made the recommendations but he wonders about the enforcement.
"Sometimes, I get a case that has the same problem -- that there has been recommendations in the past and they didn't do it. So what real accountability is there? I don't know. But I do know the same sort of problems keep on happening."
Since the public fatality inquiries do not lay blame, the Heffernans also wonder why the inquiries have to wait to proceed, which delays recommendations that could potentially prevent similar deaths.
"The intent is not to lay blame, but to improve," Irene Heffernan said.
Engel agrees.
"If finding fault is not an issue, then why can't you have it? You can," he said.
He says a huge flaw in the current system is a lack of balance -- the deaths investigated involve Alberta agencies, which are represented by lawyers funded by taxpayer dollars.
"They will do everything they can to protect their clients, make it so that the fatality inquiry, in my view, is not meaningful, try to neuter the fatality inquiry, and it's just not fair," Engel said.
He says families are not represented at the inquiries but if they were, it could improve the outcomes.
"All that the province has to do is say families have lawyers, too, and we'll pay for it. That would make a huge improvement," Engel said.
"The quality of the recommendations to come out of the fatality inquiry would be vastly improved if they just took that one simple step."
Right now, the schedule only goes up to September but Alberta has 22 public fatality inquiries scheduled to take place in 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Payouts coming for hundreds of Alberta health workers impacted by COVID-19 vaccine rules
Hundreds of Alberta health-care workers unvaccinated against COVID-19 are being financially compensated after filing grievances with their union.
University students, staff concerned over increased surveillance on exams
University students and staff across the country are concerned about increased surveillance on examinations, saying they can be overly-sensitive and cause undue stress during tests.
Vince McMahon, WWE founder, resigns amid sex trafficking allegations
Vince McMahon has resigned from his role as executive chairman of TKO, the parent company of WWE, following disturbing allegations of sexual assault, trafficking and physical abuse.
Donald Trump must pay an additional US$83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in defamation case, jury says
A jury awarded US$83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll on Friday in a stinging and expensive rebuke to former president Donald Trump for his continued social media attacks against the longtime advice columnist over her claims that he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store.
Yemen Houthi rebels fire a missile at a U.S. warship, escalating worst Mideast sea conflict in decades
Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a missile Friday at a U.S. warship patrolling the Gulf of Aden, forcing it to shoot down the projectile, and struck a British vessel as their aggressive attacks on maritime traffic continue.
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims still 'in the mountains,' family member says
Four days after a deadly helicopter crash in northern British Columbia, the bodies of the three victims have yet to be recovered from the mountainside, according to the uncle of two men who were aboard the aircraft.
Here's how a powerful jet stream could impact Canadian weather
Canadians across the country will endure the effects of an unusually powerful jet stream that is set to to develop over the Pacific Ocean, according to a statement by the Weather Network's Forecast Centre.
James Smith stabbing victims had little chance of being saved by paramedics, pathologist says
The inquest into a series of brutal stabbings in rural Saskatchewan wrapped up its second week on Friday with another day of graphic testimony from a forensic pathologist.
Canada suspends cash for UN agency serving Palestinians, amid probe into Hamas attack
Canada is joining the United States in suspending funding for a UN agency that supports Palestinians, in response to allegations agency staff played a role in the Hamas attack on Israel last October.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton father charged with murder in death of infant son
An Edmonton man has been charged in the death of his infant son last year.
-
Payouts coming for hundreds of Alberta health workers impacted by COVID-19 vaccine rules
Hundreds of Alberta health-care workers unvaccinated against COVID-19 are being financially compensated after filing grievances with their union.
-
Fire breaks out while Edmonton police carry out court order; 7 people hospitalized
Seven people were taken to hospital from a fire south of Edmonton's Whyte Avenue early Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
Social media algorithms and sextortion: B.C. bringing down the legislative hammer
British Columbia is about to roll out new legal tools to fight back against online sexual exploitation, while pursuing social media giants for the "harms" of their platforms in the same vein as tobacco and opioid producers.
-
B.C. inquest sees videos from inside burning Winters Hotel on day of fatal fire
Jesse Smith described the loud noise in the burning Winters Hotel in Vancouver as people were streaming out when she went back to help others and their pets escape.
-
Meet the man behind the popular Seabus Memes account
If you’re from B.C.’s Lower Mainland and use social media, you might be familiar with Seabus Memes.
Atlantic
-
Rural N.B. homeowner questions property assessment increase
A homeowner in rural New Brunswick is questioning a big increase in his property assessment.
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Charlottetown man's 1988 death
Police in Charlottetown say a 56-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in connection with the 1988 homicide of Byron Carr.
-
Mountie gets community sentence for assaulting girl, breach of trust
A New Brunswick RCMP officer who was found guilty of assaulting a 16-year-old girl has been given a two-year sentence to be served in the community.
Vancouver Island
-
Social media algorithms and sextortion: B.C. bringing down the legislative hammer
British Columbia is about to roll out new legal tools to fight back against online sexual exploitation, while pursuing social media giants for the "harms" of their platforms in the same vein as tobacco and opioid producers.
-
Beacon Books enters final chapter, with iconic Sidney shop shuttering at month's end
But the owner of Beacon Books in Sidney says her career has reached its final chapter.
-
Vancouver bus strike could affect transit as far away as Victoria if mediation is unsuccessful
Striking Metro Vancouver transit workers are seeking permission from the Labour Relations Board to take their picket lines as far away as Victoria and the Fraser Valley if mediation is unsuccessful, CTV News has learned.
Toronto
-
Ontario to introduce new measures amid international student visa cap
The Doug Ford government will be introducing measures “to protect students and improve the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary education,” including a review of programs with a large number of international students.
-
Spooner scores twice as Toronto downs New York 2-0 for first PWHL home victory
Natalie Spooner scored twice as Toronto defeated New York 2-0 for its first Professional Women's Hockey League home win Friday night.
-
Video shows beaver roaming Toronto waterfront unfazed by public
A beaver spotted near Toronto’s waterfront on Thursday remained unfazed by the public and excited children while it worked on building its dam in a video posted to social media by CTV's Adrian Ghobrial.
Montreal
-
U.S. government concerned about Quebec's French-language rules for commercial signage
Concerns about Quebec's proposed regulations on the language of commercial signage have reached as far as Washington after the U.S. government expressed its worries about the impact on American businesses.
-
Quebec Cardinal Gerald Lacroix denies sex assault allegations, stepping aside from his duties
Cardinal Gérald Lacroix, a high-ranking cardinal from Quebec, is stepping away from his duties after facing allegations of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit.
-
Woman found dead in Montreal's east end in suspected femicide; man arrested at the scene
A woman in her 30s is dead after a stabbing in an apartment in Montreal's east end Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
Ottawa
-
Former Chapters building on Rideau Street to become event centre
The National Capital Commission (NCC) is looking at transforming the former Chapters building on Rideau Street into a new event centre.
-
Speed camera on Riverside Drive vandalized
Vandalism has hit at least one speed camera in Ottawa after someone spray painted it over.
-
Person suffers serious injuries after Ottawa west-end stabbing
The Ottawa Police is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at a store in Ottawa's west-end earlier this month.
Kitchener
-
Mom says 4-year-old needed stitches after classroom incident in Cambridge, Ont.
A 4-year-old Cambridge girl needed three stitches under her right eye after a classroom incident involving another student.
-
Police looking for SUV seen in area before Kitchener homicide
Waterloo regional police have released a picture of a vehicle they believe is connected to Thursday’s homicide in Kitchener.
-
WATCH
WATCH Vehicle catches fire on Kitchener highway
Police shut down a section of Highway 8 in south Kitchener Friday as emergency crews responded to a vehicle on fire.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith stabbing victims had little chance of being saved by paramedics, pathologist says
The inquest into a series of brutal stabbings in rural Saskatchewan wrapped up its second week on Friday with another day of graphic testimony from a forensic pathologist.
-
Man and woman face several charges after drug trafficking investigation
A man and a woman from Saskatoon have been arrested and charged following a drug trafficking investigation in the 1700 block of Preston Avenue North, according to police.
-
Saskatoon gas station had diesel in regular pump for nearly 24 hours
Almost a full day passed before a mix-up at a Saskatoon gas station was identified, leaving multiple drivers with diesel in their tanks by mistake.
Northern Ontario
-
Cochrane mayor’s pay should be suspended 90 days, integrity commissioner rules
Cochrane Mayor Peter Politis bullied and harassed two senior managers in the town, the community’s integrity commissioner has ruled.
-
Speeding a factor in head-on bus crash that killed man in Sudbury, police say
A 61-year-old man has died following a head-on crash with a city bus in the Onaping area of Greater Sudbury.
-
Donald Trump must pay an additional US$83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in defamation case, jury says
A jury awarded US$83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll on Friday in a stinging and expensive rebuke to former president Donald Trump for his continued social media attacks against the longtime advice columnist over her claims that he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store.
Winnipeg
-
Indigenous leaders demand better accommodations for those travelling to Winnipeg for medical care
Leaders are demanding better accommodations for those travelling from remote First Nations to Winnipeg for medical care.
-
Hundreds without power Friday afternoon after car smashes in hydro pole
About 100 customers are likely to spend some of Friday night without power after a vehicle hit a hydro pole in Winnipeg’s Elmwood area.
-
Report details cost estimates, risks of proposed Manitoba landfill search for remains
The proposed search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women could cost $90 million -- about half the projected maximum in an earlier estimate -- although searchers could face a "very high risk" from asbestos, a new report says.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening at the 2024 Frost Festival in Regina
Here's what's happening at the four city-wide hubs during Frost Festival in Regina.
-
SaskEnergy gives back to Regina school through company program
Members from SaskEnergy were recognized on Friday morning at the Arcola Community School by a gymnasium full of students.
-
How a lost dog from the Saskatchewan countryside ended up in downtown Toronto
A dog from the Saskatchewan countryside that had been missing since September has turned up in an unlikely place: downtown Toronto.