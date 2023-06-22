Kurt Blind, Bow Valley College School of Community Studies valedictorian, beat the odds

Kurt Blind waved and smiled to his family as he walked to the Jack Singer Concert Hall stage, taking his place as class valedictorian for the Bow Valley College School of Community Studies.

For most of his adult life, the 55-year-old and his family never thought graduating from a post-secondary institute was possible.

Blind was born in Saskatchewan in 1968 and sent to Gordon’s Indian Residential School.

"When I was sent to residential school, they call you a number, so I was called a number from that point on," said Blind.

"I became 66, so I was always known as 66. That was the first removal of my name."

Blind recounts years of physical and sexual assault that resulted in him fleeing the school at 15 years old and subsequently becoming an addict while living and working on the street.

"I was lost. I was hurt. I was filled with shame, resentment and anger, which are all hallmarks of addiction," said Blind.

At 50, Blind found sobriety, and at 53, he decided to return to school, at Bow Valley College in the Addiction Studies program, hoping to help others find their own path to recovery and calling on his own learned experience as a guide.

"I would like to be seen as a possibility. This is the possibility. Anybody that knew me five years ago wouldn’t recognize this person. I wouldn’t recognize this person," said Blind.

"It is possible to heal. You can heal, you can recover and it's wonderful."

A massive cheer rose from the crowd of graduates as Blind was introduced and took the podium, with some shouting out, "We love you, Kurt!"

Wearing moccasins and a beaded graduation cap he made in collaboration with his sister, Blind reminded his fellow graduates that to care for others, they need to remain healthy themselves.

"In our chosen profession, there will be many expected and unexpected challenges. The importance of self-care is to help us manage our stress," Blind told graduates.

"While we are out in the field, we will be serving populations that are vulnerable and marginalized. Taking care of ourselves is of the utmost importance."

No one in the crowd on Wednesday was happier to watch Kurt Blind cross the stage than his mother, Martha McNab.

Both his fellow graduates and his instructors at Bow Valley College say through his compassion and friendship, Blind sparked others around him to reach their potential.

"He had such an impact. He was so encouraging, right from our first day in class," said fellow graduate Nicole Olchowetki.

“He's relatable. He has an ability to relate to almost anybody."

"Since Day 1 in the first class I had him in, he stepped up as a superstar," said program chair Yolanda Watson.

"He just spoke from the heart, and anytime he was speaking, everybody was listening."

Through Blind's 35 years of addiction, she worried he might not live to see a day like this.

"He struggled. He struggled a lot, and I can sleep now," said McNab.

"I can sleep at night, knowing he's safe."

Though Blind graduated Wednesday, he is already working in the addictions counselling sector as a support partner at Sunrise Healing Lodge and volunteering with Be The Change YYC.