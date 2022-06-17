Lethbridge's Watch safety program given Community Justice Award

The Watch Program began in Lethbridge in May 2019 and it has now been awarded by the provincial government. (File) The Watch Program began in Lethbridge in May 2019 and it has now been awarded by the provincial government. (File)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina