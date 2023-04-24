Lethbridge woman accused of hitting 2 pedestrians, killing 1
Lethbridge police have arrested a woman in connection to a crash in January that killed one person and badly injured another.
The collision happened in the intersection of 26 Avenue and 28 Street North at 3 p.m. on Jan. 17.
Police believe an eastbound GMC truck was turning right from 26 Avenue onto 28 Street when it hit two pedestrians in a crosswalk.
One of the pedestrians, a 66-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other, a 62-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later flown to hospital in Calgary by STARS air ambulance.
Bobbi Raquel Whillans, 33, of Lethbridge, is charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
She is scheduled to appear in court on May 25.
