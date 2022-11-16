Lettuce concerns continue to frustrate Calgary restaurants, shoppers

The shortage of lettuce driven by inflation and supply chain issues is frustrating Calgary restaurant owners struggling to keep salad on the menu.

Grocery stores are also dealing with sparse shelves in the produce section, and what is for sale is costing customers more.

Matt Batey, chief operating officer of Teatro Group restaurants in Calgary said the lettuce shortage has become extremely challenging for his company.

Wholesale produce distributors told the Canadian Press demand is exceeding supply of iceberg and romaine lettuce, and pricing pressures are expected to continue throughout the month.

It comes at a time when supply has been hampered by extreme weather patterns and a virus that has spread across California, a major supplier of lettuce.

"That particular area has had crops decimated. So there's a massive shortage," said Restaurants Canada COO Kelly Higginson.

However, Hydragreens, a hydroponic grower in Springbank told CTV News the company can fill supply shortages by providing restaurants locally grown lettuces for less than the current inflated price.

This is a developing story. More to come.