Man electrocuted at Calgary’s Southcentre Mall

CALGARY -

One man was killed after being electrocuted at Southcentre Mall on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the mall at around 12:30 p.m. for an incident near the north entrance.

Calgary police respond to a deadly electrocution at Southcentre Mall on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

EMS said they arrived to find the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was not a shopper at the mall and was working at the time of their death.

According to the mall's website, it will remain closed for the remainder of the day.