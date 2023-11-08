Man from Sundre, Alta., charged in homicide of teen Pauline Brazeau 47 years ago

A man in his 70s from Sundre, Alta., has been charged in a homicide cold case dating back 47 years.

Ronald James Edwards, 73, is accused of killing 16-year-old Pauline Brazeau in early January 1976.

He was arrested on Nov. 7 and charged with non-capital murder as defined by the Criminal Code at the time.

Brazeau, who had just moved to Calgary from her hometown of Yorkton, Sask., was last seen at a restaurant on 17th Ave. S.W. early in the morning.

Her body was found a few hours later along the remote Jumping Pound forest reserve road, near Cochrane.

She was found partially clothed with multiple stab wounds.

According to newspaper clippings from the Calgary Herald, Brazeau moved to Calgary in search of a new life with her daughter, then less than a year old.

Brazeau's mother Lillian told the Herald in February 1982 that it was too painful to talk about the murder, saying, "It's been a long time now and I have my granddaughter to look after."

Lillian has since died.

RCMP say Brazeau's remaining family members are shocked and devastated by the charge and are too distraught to even issue a statement to police.

Members of the RCMP's historical homicide unit, along with the Calgary Police Service's cold case homicide unit are set to release further details on Wednesday afternoon.

More information to come…