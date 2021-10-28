Markstrom records another shutout, Flames top Penguins 4-0

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) blocks a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Danton Heinen (43) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) blocks a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Danton Heinen (43) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Calgary Top Stories