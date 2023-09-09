Martin Fuchs takes home first in Tourmaline Oil Cup at Spruce Meadows

A $150,000 prize was up for grabs at the Tourmaline Oil Cup at Spruce Meadows Friday.

It was great weather to chill out on the grass around the international ring as the Masters continues.

The 1.60m Tourmaline Oil Cup came down to a three-rider jump-off.

Martin Fuchs of Switzerland took it, riding to victory on Commissar Pezi. He ran a faultless ride in 38.51 seconds and took home the lion's share of the prize money, defeating Eveilina Tovek of Sweden and Canadian Mario Deslauriers.

"What a great win," Fuchs said. "Very tough course, very tough class. Only three riders in the jump-off, I had to go first, put the pressure on the others and Evelina was a little bit faster, luckily for me, and not so good for the Canadian crowd. Mario had an unlucky rail off in the combination."

Congratulation Martin Fuchs and Commissar Pezi on a first place finish at Tourmaline Oil Cup - 1.60m! #SpruceMeadows #Masters2023 💫🏇 pic.twitter.com/qStPzcM7zj — Spruce Meadows (@Spruce_Meadows) September 9, 2023

Friday's victory earns Fuchs a spot in the CPKC International Grand Prix on Sunday, which has a prize pool of $3 million.