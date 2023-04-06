NDP pledge to end Lethbridge doctor shortage

The Alberta NDP is making its pitch to Lethbridge voters ahead of the upcoming general election by promising to end the doctor shortage.

Lethbridge-West MLA Shannon Phillips says the party will tackle the current doctor shortage in Lethbridge should the NDP form government.

“Over the past three and a half years, many doctors have left the province, or they have retired early, or they have left the profession. This ongoing crisis has significantly effected our city, leaving one in three people in Lethbridge without a family doctor,” Phillips said.

Of particular concern for Phillips and the NDP is a lack of obstetric care in the city.

Last year there were seven practicing OBGYN’s in Lethbridge. Currently there is only one.

“This frightening shortage of obstetrics and birthing care in Lethbridge caused by the UCP cannot continue," Phillips said. "We've got to get to work on the physician and healthcare team shortage, and we have to expand our women's health care and reproductive choices."

UCP RESPONDS

The Alberta government says it’s working to address the shortage, saying in a statement “efforts are being made to recruit additional obstetrics and gynecology care to support the community. Two OBGYN’s are on leave from CRH and are both expected to return later this year. As has been previous practice, we will continue to bring in OBGYN physicians to ensure appropriate on-call coverage for obstetrical patients."

As part of its mandate for women’s and reproductive health, the NDP plan to make prescription contraception free for Albertans if they win the election.

According to Janis Irwin, NDP critic for women’s and LGBTQ2S+ issues, high prices of some forms of contraception are pushing Albertans to use cheaper and often less effective forms of contraception.

“The total cost of the coverage that we're proposing would be around $33 million a year. In addition to B.C., we've seen this kind of coverage in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Scandinavian countries,” said Irwin.

The Alberta provincial election is May 29.