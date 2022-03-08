New QR codes make donating to Ukraine relief efforts easy for Lethbridge residents

Members of a Lethbridge Facebook group have joined together to raise money for those in Ukraine by distributing QR code stickers to local businesses.

The Lethbridge Assistance for Ukraine Facebook group was created in part by Devon Hargreaves, who has family members living in Ukraine.

He said he and the other creators decided to launch the group after a recent rally, hoping it would allow people to see what the how they could help, and stay updated on future rallies.

“It’s been very helpful so far,” he said Tuesday.

The Southern Alberta Ethnic Association (SAEA) is working with the group to distribute QR codes to businesses around Lethbridge. The codes will direct those who scan them to a donations website, where they can contribute directly to Ukraine relief efforts.

“The QR codes will direct you to three different foundations,” said (SAEA) coordinator Anastasia Sereda.

"One of them is the Canadian Red Cross, the other is the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and the other one is the Friends of Ukraine Defence Forces. All of those supply humanitarian aid to those in Ukraine.”

So far, 50 businesses in Lethbridge are displaying the QR code stickers in their windows or beside point of sale machines.

Donations of new and sealed medications are also being requested by the Facebook group. T

he donations will be shipped to Ukraine organizations that are partnered with international delivery company Meest.

Donations are being collected at the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church Sundays from 12:30 p.mm to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Sereda, who is of Ukrainian decent herself, said that the group is also accepting cash donations to help cover the cost associated with transportation of the goods overseas.

The Galt Museum is one of many Lethbridge locations taking part in the QR code sticker initiative. Head archivist with the museum Andrew Chernevych is Ukrainian and says he’s proud of the support shown by the entire community of Lethbridge for his home country.

"I'm just really overwhelmed and humbled by all the support from the Ukrainian community and also from the general community," said Chernevych.

"Everybody is really helping to create awareness of the crisis."

A second rally in support of Ukraine has been organized by the Facebook group.

The rally will be held on Saturday, March 12 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring Ukraine flags, signs, as well as friends and family.

The group also intends to continue hosting solidarity rallies until the situation in Ukraine is resolved.