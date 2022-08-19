Okotoks Dawgs claim WCBL championship in victory over Express

The Okotoks Dawgs are Western Canadian Baseball League champions after beating the Moose Jaw Express 4-1 at home Thursday night in a do-or-die third game of the championship series.

The title is the franchise's sixth in its 26-year history and its first since 2019.

The Dawgs championship run followed a league best 43-13 regular season

The Express didn't go down without a fight. After the Dawgs took Game 1 of the best-of-three series with a dominant 12-3 win Tuesday night, the Express forced a third and deciding game with a bounce back 3-1 victory on Wednesday.

Infielder Alex Stufft, who also plays for Bellevue University, led the Dawgs offensive output in Game 3 going 2-for-2 at the plate and batting in two runs.

More than 5,000 fans took in the game at Seaman Stadium.