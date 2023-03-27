Okotoks Oilers look to take advantage of home ice as battle against Brooks Bandits continues
The Okotoks Oilers and Brooks Bandits always seem to face each other in the playoffs, and that's led to a great rivalry between the two clubs.
The Oilers and Bandits are squaring off against each other again this post-season, and Okotoks is back home after gaining a split in the first two games of the series.
The Bandits took Game 1, 3-2, and the Oilers returned the favour in Game 2, beating the Bandits with the same score.
Head coach Tyler Deis says that's exactly what his club was looking for.
"It's a hard rink to play in and at the end of the day, you know, if we could get a split in that rink, we'd definitely be super happy," he said.
"But, you know, it's just one game and it's still a long series here, but we're excited about it and if we can stick to our game plan, good things can happen."
YODER SCORES GAME-WINNER TO EVEN THE SERIES
In Game 2, Ty Yoder ended up scoring the winning goal with six minutes left in the game.
His goal made it 3-1 and the Oilers held on for a 3-2 victory.
He says it's exciting to be back home with the series and explains what happened on the game-winner.
"Well, it started off in the defensive zone," he told CTV News.
"My defenceman pinched in to try and make an offensive play and the breakout went to (Brett) Huxley and I just busted the zone and was fortunate enough to get the puck and get a breakaway and score."
SAWKA DENIES FINK ON PENALTY SHOT
Yoder wasn't the only hero for the Oilers.
Earlier in the third period, AJHL MVP Aiden Fink was awarded a penalty shot, but he couldn't beat Parker Sawka.
Sawka says he felt pretty calm.
"I wouldn't say I was nervous at all," he said.
"Like, I didn't really feel nervous. I was more excited for the opportunity. Like, it's cool, the best player in the league coming down, so it's kind of a big opportunity for myself to kind of prove to everyone that I can stop him."
BIG RIVALRY
The Oilers say now it's important they take advantage of home ice.
Deis says he never has any trouble getting his players ready to play the Bandits.
"It's kind of an exciting thing, right? We've always created this great rivalry against them," he said.
"I believe they enjoy playing against us and it's just one of those ones that over the past six or seven years, it's just one of those when the two teams get together, it's going to be good hockey."
Game 3 is on Tuesday night and Game 4 is on Wednesday night.
Puck drop for both games will be at 7 p.m. at Centennial Arena in Okotoks.
