CALGARY -- Police have released photos of a man and a woman they believe may have information about the murder of a Calgary chef in a southwest parking lot on March 14.

The pair were seen at a McDonald's in the 3500 block of 17th Avenue S.W., a few blocks away from where Chrisophe Herblin, 56, was killed.

Herblin had responded to a break-in alarm at his soon-to-open restaurant, Croque Saveurs, a French style eatery, which was slated to start operating in "early 2020," according to its website.

Arriving at his building in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. about 3 a.m., Herblin waited there for it to be secured as a glass window had been shattered.

According to police, three people approached Herblin in the parking lot about 6 a.m. and he was attacked, suffering fatal injuries. Police believe the trio were attempting to break into a cannabis store next door to his restaurant.

"We continue to ask for anyone who has knowledge about this tragic and senseless incident to come forward," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta.

"Sometimes even the smallest piece of information can be enough to help us bring closure to a victim’s family."

Family members released a statement earlier this week, saying it was a dream for Herblin to open his own eatery and they are devastated by his death.

Police also issued a plea for help to find a Dodge Caliber, which was later located by RCMP. A man was taken into custody, but was later released.

Police are also asking drivers with dashcams who were headed westbound in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W., between 6 and 6:30 a.m., on March 14 to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Tip Line at 403-266-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.