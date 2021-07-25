Advertisement
Police incident resolved, Hwy. 3 reopened to all traffic
Published Sunday, July 25, 2021 4:21PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, July 25, 2021 4:44PM MDT
CALGARY -- Members of the Lethbridge Police Service say a section of highway, closed earlier on Sunday afternoon, is now open to traffic.
Officials originally reported the westbound lanes of Highway 3 were closed at the Stafford Drive overpass, due to "an ongoing police incident."
A short time later, police said the incident had been resolved.
No further information is being made available.