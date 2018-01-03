A vigil that was postponed because of the frigid weather went ahead on Wednesday night to allow people to pay their respects to a baby girl that was found dead near some recycling bins over the holidays.

Dozens of people gathered in the community of Bowness to honour the child and a makeshift memorial was created at the place where her body was found.

The infant was discovered by an area resident behind a grocery store near Bowness Road and 79 Street N.W. on Christmas Eve.

Police say the baby was born about 24 hours before she was found and evidence at the scene suggested that the mother may have needed medical attention.

The mother has not been located and the baby’s cause of death has not been released.

Police say they are concerned for the mother’s welfare and acknowledge there is a lot they don't know about the circumstances that led up to the baby’s death.

The organizer of the vigil says she wanted to honour the innocence and potential of the newborn’s life.

“This is almost like a cold case already and it’s only been less than a week and I want to raise awareness so that way we can keep the conversation going about crisis in pregnancies, the fact that Calgary does not have any intervention like Edmonton does having the Angel Cradles,” said Dayna Bramston. “She deserves respect like all of us do, in life as in death, and I thought I’d use this as a way of giving name to her as well as encouraging the mom to come forward, to maybe get some more tips into the police.”

Anyone with information about this incident or the possible identity of the mother is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org