'Really positive': Officials thrilled with e-scooters in Lethbridge, fleet available through winter

Temperatures may be dropping, but demand isn't slowing down for Neuron Mobility's e-scooters and e-bikes.

"It's been a really, really positive experience and our riders have been overwhelming taking up the new mode of transportation this summer, having rid over 350,000 kilometres in Lethbridge," said Isaac Ransom, head of government relations with Neuron Mobility.

Since being introduced in April, the e-scooters have become a popular and easy way for residents to get around.

"Businesses and the general public absolutely love this added piece to our transportation in Lethbridge," said Sarah Amies, community director with the Downtown Lethbridge BRZ.

Those business owners say that's meant more customers coming through their doors.

"Lethbridge has limited parking downtown, so people can gracefully hop on a scooter and ride it down the sidewalk, get off to go shop in a store and then come back out within 10 minutes and still have their scooter there to ride elsewhere," Amies said.

"I think it's been a timely addition to what we can offer in the city of Lethbridge and particularly in the downtown."

Along with the ease of getting around, Neuron Mobility says the e-scooters have also been a cheaper way of travelling.

"I think there's been a lot of people feeling a bit of a price shock at the pumps this year to be honest and maybe it's a little easier then getting to the bus or filling up that tank in the big pick-up truck, maybe if you're going to the convenience store, this is just a better option this summer,” Ransom said.

"With more people taking our scooters, it's less people driving cars which is also helping the environment."

Despite snow and cooler temperatures on the way, Neuron Mobility says it will still offer its full fleet throughout the winter.

"As of today, we'll continue to offer the fleet as is and we'll continue to access that as we head into the winter months," Ransom said.

The Downtown Lethbridge BRZ is thrilled to see the plan move ahead.

"I think it's absolutely great that residents can enjoy the scooters throughout the winter," Amies said.

"We do obviously have snow cover on days, we are lucky, we have very gentle winters and the snowpack tends to get blown away by the wind really quickly, so I think it's a really smart move on Neuron's part."