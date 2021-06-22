CALGARY -- Calgary Fire Water Rescue team members rescued two people from the Bow River Tuesday.

The incident took place just before 6 p.m., when rescue team members pulled two adults who were clinging to a bridge abutment at the Reconciliation Bridge to safety.

A Calgary Fire Department spokesperson confirmed that a couple rented a raft, which contacted the Reconciliation Bridge abutment and flipped over, leaving both hanging on to the abutment.

Neither was injured, though they were very cold. The rescue crew drove them back to their vehicle.