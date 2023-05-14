Roughnecks force deciding game with 13-12 win over Mammoth

With their season on the line Saturday night, the Calgary Roughnecks hunkered down to defeat the Colorado Mammoth 13-12 at the Saddledome.

The victory tied the best-of-three West Conference final.

The deciding third game will be played next May 20 at the Saddledome.

Tanner Cook and Tyler Pace each had a hat trick, while Roughneck captain Jesse King chipped in a pair and six assists.

Points by Shane Simpson, Dan Taylor (twice), and Josh and Zach Currier rounded out the scoring for the Roughnecks.

Christian Del Bianco in goal stopped 32 shots for the victory, elating a crowd of 7,861 at the 'Dome.

Tickets for Saturday's deciding game are on sale now on the Roughnecks' website. Ball drop next Saturday is 7:30 p.m.