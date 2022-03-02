Russian NHL players in tough when it comes to talking about the war

Nikita Zadorov is the lone Russian player on the Calgary Flames. The 1.96 metre (6'5") blue liner is tough and not afraid to stand up for his teammates.

But when it comes to his home country's invasion of Ukraine, Zadorov like many other Russian NHL players hasn't made himself available to the media.

However Zadorov did make a statement on his Instagram page saying "Stop it, No War"

RUSSIAN PLAYERS IN A TOUGH SPOT

Russian NHL players have been reluctant to talk to the media about the war because It's a no-win situation for them.

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin did on Saturday and found that no matter what he said it was a no-win situation.

"I have lots of friends in Russia and Ukraine and it's hard to see the war and I hope soon it's going to be over and there's going to be peace in the whole world," he said.

Ovechkin has been a big supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and he's been getting booed at games and been dropped (along with a number of other Russian players) by at least one sponsor.

TSN's Rick Westhead contacted a number of NHL agents who have Russian clients and this is what he's reporting.

"The advice they are giving all of their players is to be careful," Westhead said. "Russian parliament is considering a new law that could mean up to 15 years in prison for spreading "fake news" about the war."

TOFFOLI TO FACE FORMER TEAM

Meanwhile Zadorov and his teammates are concentrating on their next opponent. The Red Hot Flames take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Scotiabank Saddledome tomorrow night.

The game will be Tyler Toffoli's first against his former team since being acquired by the Flames last month. He says the Habs are the enemy now.

"I've been on a few teams now and at the end of the day you have to realize that it's a business and we're trying to win games and stack up as many points as possible. So tomorrow is just another game and we need to win."

TOFFOLI A GREAT FIT

Toffoli has been a big addition to the Flames. Since the trade he has scored five goals and added two assists in seven games with the Flames.

Toffoli and Flames coach Darryl Sutter won a Stanley Cup together in Los Angeles, and Sutter says Toffoli's game has gotten better.

"He's a good player still," Sutter said.

"He's a better player, he's a more experience player. I think he's a player who is in more control of his game and of what's going on in the game right now."

FULL ATTENDNACE AND NO MASKING AT GAMES

The Flames have won 12 of their last 13 games and they'll also be able to feed off a full house at the Scotiabank Saddledome for their game against the Canadiens on Thursday night.

The province is now allowing full capacity and no masking for large sporting events.

Forward Johnny Gaudreau is looking forward to having more fans in the building.

"It's been a while," Gaudreau said.

"That's why I kind of enjoy playing on the road sometimes. You know you get to play in front of a pack rink.

"It's going to be a lot of fun to play in front of them again."

The Flames say there will be a pre-game show of support and solidarity for the people of Ukraine on Wednesday night.