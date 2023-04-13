Sherwood home destroyed by fire, 2 taken to hospital

A Wednesday night fire in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood destroyed one home, damaged a neighbouring house and sent two people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to Sherwood Mount Northwest shortly before 9 p.m. after a fire broke out in the attached garage of the home.

Flames and dark smoke were pouring out of the garage when firefighters arrived.

Two people had escaped the burning home and were taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The fire was doused with assistance from an aerial unit but the damage to the home was significant. Fire officials confirm a neighbouring home received minor damage from the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.