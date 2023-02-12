Smith in full support of a new arena, stating she does not want to see the Flames move to Quebec

With three months remaining until Albertans head to the polls for a provincial election, Premier Danielle Smith is throwing support behind a new arena deal between the city of Calgary and Calgary Sports and Entertainment.

On her Saturday radio show, Smith addressed the event committee’s status, stating that all options for a new arena on the table.

“We've not had anyone ask us anything,” said Smith.

“They're just keeping us apprised of how the conversations are going.”

Smith admitted Thursday that her government signed a non-disclosure agreement surrounding the details about deliberations on the new event centre.

She addressed the event centre committee’s possibility of revitalizing the CalgaryNext project in the West Village that was scrapped in 2017.

That project was worth $1.8 billion, including a nearly $900 million arena and field house.

Smith says remediation efforts to remove creosote from the area could cost anywhere from $50 to $300 million before a shovel could be put in the ground.

“I would like to see if we can try out some new technologies to be able to bring that site back into use,” said Smith to reporters last Thursday.

Smith says she has spoken to the ministry of environment and several companies who specialize in removing creosote, something needed in the West Village location.

An Alberta taxpayers' advocacy group says Calgary city council should consider cancelling the new arena project, which has been put on pause due to a budget dispute

BALLOONING TIMELINES

One sports economist says that the West Village location is a terrible spot for a future arena, as construction timelines would balloon.

“Even if it comes in on budget, we could be talking about three to five years before we can even get shovels in the ground,” said Moshe Lander, with Concordia University.

“Let's not forget 12 months ago, we were shovel ready on the north end of the Saddledome.”

Smith says Quebec Premier Francois Legault is pushing to see a return of an NHL franchise to Quebec City.

“He is very, very keen and he let me know (last week in Ottawa) to try to recruit a team to come back to Quebec,” said Smith on her radio show.

“I do not want to see the Quebec Flames. I can tell you that much.”

Lander says the premier’s support for an arena is not surprising, given she is trying to secure votes in Calgary ahead of an election.

But Lander says relocation would require 24 of 32 NHL owners approving of a move for the Flames, something he says is unrealistic.

“There is only one thing worse than fear mongering that comes from team owners threatening to move the team and that's from politicians fanning the flames of moving the team,” said Lander.

Smith says neither the city or CSEC has asked for specific funding, but she hasn’t closed the door on that possibility.

CTV News contacted Mayor Jyoti Gondek’s office for comment on whether she has asked for any funding from the province for the future project, but did not receive a response.

Lander believes neither have asked for funding, because the majority of it has been covered by the city and CSEC, but because with an election looming, provincial dollars could be scrapped if there is a change in government.

“Even if Smith does win the election, it’s entirely possible part of her new mandate will be no funding for the arena,” said Lander.

“So no it’s not surprising they don’t want to put a hard number on the table here either.”

City council is expected to receive an update on the arena talks on Tuesday.