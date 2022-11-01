Snowfall warning issued for Calgary and surrounding areas; here's the lowdown
The midnight run of forecast models changed up our plans in a significant way. As of Tuesday morning, Calgary is now among the communities under a snowfall warning:
Weather warnings in Alberta as of Nov. 1. (map: Environment and Climate Change Canada)
These warnings call for 10 to 20 centimetres of snow, with up to a foot (30 cm) possible in the mountain regions.
Yesterday, I called for 10 to 12 centimetres; this remains in the cards, with a select few forecast models adjusting instead for up to 18 cm or so. Systems crossing the Rockies can be so cantankerous. Now that this one has shifted slightly further north, we're going to watch the band of snow curl around toward us with additional gusto over the next 36 hours:
Weather warnings in Alberta as of Nov. 1. (map: Environment and Climate Change Canada)
Speaking of gusto – wind is a factor, too, with gradually decreasing temperatures and gradually increasing gust speeds, which will eventually top 50 kilometres per hour by tomorrow morning. With a steady layer of wet snow falling, visibility will become a minor issue this afternoon and a major problem tomorrow morning, especially as temperatures continue dropping and infrequently travelled roads experience a modicum of overnight freezing.
If you see a member of our city's road crews in line at the coffee shop this afternoon or tomorrow morning, consider buying the round. They'll likely have their work cut out for them.
As an afterthought, a reminder: we're going to power through the next couple of days, only for southern Alberta to bear another Clipper Saturday.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Tuesday
- Snow
- Daytime high: 1 C
- Evening: snow, low -4 C
Wednesday
- Snow
- Daytime high: -4 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -8 C
Thursday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 1 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, chance of flurries, low -1 C
Friday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 9 C
- Evening: cloudy, low -3 C
Saturday
- Snow
- Daytime high: -2 C
- Evening: snow, low -10 C
…the spookiest of all, however, is Brenda's niece's dog, Riggin, who was guarding the candy bowl and scaring away teenagers looking to dump the whole thing in a pillowcase
Riggin the dog dressed up as a ghost for Halloween. (courtesy viewer Brenda)
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share to my Facebook page, on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
