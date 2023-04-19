Snowfall warning issued in southern Alberta because of Colorado Low
A heavy snowstorm is expected for a small region in southern Alberta, part of a larger system that's bringing winter back for much of the Prairies.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the alert Wednesday morning for the region near Pincher Creek and Crowsnest Pass.
The agency says snow is expected to fall throughout the day and into the evening, leaving as much as 10 to 20 centimetres by the time it's over.
"The heaviest snow will fall along the foothills and over areas of higher terrain," ECCC said in the online statement. "The snow may briefly become mixed with rain this afternoon.
"Surfaces such as roads may see less snow accumulate as pavement temperatures remain above zero degrees."
Anyone looking to travel anywhere is advised to take precautions because of the adverse conditions.
The system is related to similar weather that's affecting parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
Both of those provinces are expected to see heavy snowfall over the same period of time.
