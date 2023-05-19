'This is unacceptable': Calgary passengers stranded for several hours amid WestJet flight cancellations
Labour action from WestJet pilots was avoided just hours before the 3 a.m. strike deadline Friday, but disruptions to the airline’s network are leaving some Calgary passengers stranded for several hours or days at the airport.
WestJet Group and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) which represents WestJet and Swoop pilots, have reached a tentative agreement.
The end of a looming strike threat is good news for those who weren’t impacted by the 39 WestJet flights cancelled in Calgary on Thursday, but no love is lost for those who had their vacation itineraries ruined.
“This is unacceptable, absolutely no airline should be allowed to leave their customers hanging like this,” said Andrea Hamilton.
Before leaving her hometown of San Francisco, she learned that her connecting WestJet flight from Calgary to Rome would be cancelled.
Hamilton said she was assured by a WestJet gate agent that there would be no disruptions and she would be placed on a different flight, but she received no support once she arrived in Calgary.
“There wasn’t even a representative at the international desk, no one was there to help us, we got stonewalled everywhere by supervisors.”
“In the meantime, we're calling WestJet customer service and we can't even get through. I called, I waited over two hours once and was hung up on, I called another time and waited three plus hours and I was hung up on.”
Hamilton was forced to spend the night in Calgary, covering her own costs for a hotel and food, plus the cost of a last-minute airline ticket to Rome via Air Canada that ran her $1,600.
She said no compensation is being offered to her.
“I’m happy the pilots reached agreement, but where does it leave us? They don’t care.”
“If you booked through Expedia or points on your credit card, WestJet keeps pushing us back to those third-party options, but they’re saying no, you need to go to them because they canceled your flight. So we're between a rock and a hard place.”
ENGLISH MAN STRANDED IN CALGARY FOR DAYS
Iain Scott was visiting the Calgary and Banff area following an Alaskan cruise with friends, but he was shocked to discover that his returning flight home to London, England was cancelled.
“We got to the airport and we’re told that it’s our responsibility to find our own way home, I spoke to an agent here and basically nobody wanted to help,” he said.
“Nobody is saying anything about compensation at all, we booked here at a $300 a night hotel and basically no communication, no emails, no phone calls. Nothing.”
Scott said he was floored even more when he found out that the next flight home to London wouldn’t be available until Tuesday.
“This is absolutely unbelievable; you know this is not acceptable.
“Maybe WestJet doesn’t have the best reputation over here, but if this had happened in England, the people who would have been arriving here last night would have rioted.”
Scott is now told he may be able to get on a WestJet flight as early as Saturday evening, but he’s still waiting to find out if that’s a possibility.
AVIATION EXPERT: 48 HOURS UNTIL WESTJET GETS BACK TO ‘STABLE STATE’
John Gradek, a lecturer at McGill's school of aviation management said it will likely take WestJet about 48 hours to get its network back up and running to a ‘stable state.’
He said the logistics of having to ground an entire airline’s fleet in preparation for a strike, paired with flight cancellations and rescheduling comes with a lot of extra delays.
“It's a massive chess game, you know, you've got 130 airplanes and to ground them you basically have to figure out where you can find a parking spot for these airplanes,” Gradek said.
“They did a good job of organizing those cancellations and rescheduling to park the airplanes where they're supposed to be in the event of a strike, but bringing them back is going to take a lot longer."
Gradek added that this process will cost WestJet millions of dollars in revenue, but notes that it’s a far greater option than if pilots were to strike.
The question now remains as to how these delays will impact the WestJet brand.
“This should be a lesson learned for WestJet and for the other airlines that go through these situations, it's nice for you to use all of these passengers as a way to bargain, but there's a price to pay for that,” Gradek said.
“So now you have to have a customer service practice with process and procedures that will save face in the industry, and I think that WestJet has been alerted on this one that it kind of fell apart, and they need to fix it.”
WESTJET OFFERING FLIGHT CHANGE OPTIONS
Before the agreement was reached, WestJet pre-emptively offered free flight changes and cancellations for certain dates as a possible strike loomed.
These include:
- ·A one-time fee waiver for flight changes or cancellations on eligible flights booked for May 15-21, as long as a traveller requests a change or cancellations more than two hours prior to departure.
- Free flight changes and cancellations for Swoop flights from May 19 to 21
- The fee waivers apply as long as the flight has not been cancelled. Where a flight has been changed, or cancelled, the airline says it will provide details on how to request a refund if a passenger no longer wishes to travel.
Information posted to WestJet’s website says for a changed or cancelled flight, a traveller can request a refund if the booking was made directly with WestJet.
'THIS DEAL WILL MAKE WESTJET A CAREER DESTINATION': WESTJET ALPA CHAIR
Chair of the ALPA WestJet Executive Council, Bernard Lewall says the tentative agreement with WestJet management “delivers on the goals of better job security, enhanced compensation and more flexible schedule.”
“This agreement I think will make WestJet a career destination again where pilots actually want to stay and where they will be able to hire new pilots and that's just fantastic for WestJet itself,” he said.
“It's going to help us be able to grow just as our CEO has mentioned time and time again that WestJet is a growth story. So we're hopeful that this will enable us to be a part of that growth story.”
Details of the agreement in-principle cannot yet be revealed due to the need for a ratification vote by the WestJet pilots’ group which will take place over the coming days.
“We'll have an executive summary that we will put out to the pilot group, either tonight or tomorrow, and the tentative agreement will be finalized early next week,” said Lewall.
“Once it's finalized, it will be put up to the pilot group and late next week we are planning road shows across the country to show our pilots what we've been able to accomplish and to give them an opportunity to ask questions.”
In a video posted to YouTube, WestJet CEO Alexis con Hoensbroech said, “This agreement is just one of many steps we are taking to re-establish WestJet as the friendly, reliable and affordable airline you know and love.”
A separate statement from WestJet says that while it is “ramping up its operations as quickly and efficiently as possible,” it would take time to resume full operations.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
opinion
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: What's a good Alberta conservative to do?
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Will U.S. send Ukraine F-16 fighter jets? NATO ambassador says not 'right now'
The United States' ambassador to NATO says it is 'entirely' up to other countries to decide whether they want to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, but it's not something the Americans have plans to do 'right now.'
World needs to be 'vigilant' as AI technology improves and deepfakes spread: UN adviser
A UN adviser says the world needs to be 'vigilant' as artificial intelligence technology improves, allowing for more realistic-looking deepfakes.
Scientists discover perplexing low-frequency noises in the Earth's atmosphere
Scientists have discovered mysterious sounds in the Earth’s stratosphere, the origins of which are unknown to the researchers.
'Do better': B.C. couple stranded in Rome by WestJet cancellations
A Langley couple on holiday in Rome was stranded by WestJet cancellations. Nic Ho says it took him 12 hours to get through to customer service and rebook a flight.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: What's a good Alberta conservative to do?
In an opinion column for CTVNews.ca ahead of the provincial election, Naheed Nenshi argues Alberta conservatives have a few choices ahead of them, all of which require holding their noses.
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
Ford says Ontario offering more money to Stellantis, feds say deal is close
Ontario is offering more money in a bid to keep automaker Stellantis from pulling out of building an electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
UPDATED | With strike avoided, WestJet may need another 48 hours to get back to 'stable state': aviation expert
It could take at least a couple of days for WestJet to get back to full operations, an aviation expert says, after the airline and its pilots union managed to reach a last-minute deal and avoid possible job action Friday.
Two flight attendants fell in love on an airplane. Here’s what happened next
Hunter Smith was working the gate, John Lihas was working the flight. The two had a five minute conversation that set in motion an unexpected love story that’s still going strong today.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire burning within 1km of Fox Creek, Alta., flames jumped Highway 43: officials
Firefighters are digging in to try to save Fox Creek from a wildfire burning dangerously close to homes in the northwestern Alberta town, officials said Friday.
-
'It was a mistake': UCP Leader Smith acknowledges ethics violation but doesn't apologize
After the Alberta leaders debate Thursday night, a reporter asked Danielle Smith if she's sorry for breaking the province's Conflicts of Interest Act. The UCP leader did not offer an apology.
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
Vancouver
-
Jury sent home early after unexpected delay in Ibrahim Ali murder trial
The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C. in 2017 was sent home early for the second straight day Friday.
-
Vancouver shoe memorial for residential school children removed from art gallery steps
Most of a memorial created by an artist to honour children who died in residential school has been removed from the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery just days before the two-year anniversary of its installation.
-
Thursday was B.C.'s 6th straight day of record-breaking temperatures
A dozen B.C. communities saw their hottest May 18 on record Thursday, the sixth straight day on which high temperature records have fallen somewhere in the province.
Atlantic
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
Parents, guardians called in to help children as Halifax CUPE strike continues
As Halifax-area striking school support workers spend an eighth day on the picket lines, some parents are being called into the classroom to help their children with special needs.
-
Western wildfire smoke over the Maritimes Friday
A thin haze created by smoke from the wildfire in western Canada is present over the Maritimes Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspects arrested after 'world's largest burl' damaged in suspicious fire on Vancouver Island
Mounties have arrested two suspects after a roadside attraction on northern Vancouver Island was damaged in a suspicious fire Wednesday night.
-
Video of 'terrifying assault' at Central Saanich high school released as police seek armed attackers
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has released video of what it describes as a "terrifying assault" by a group of armed attackers at a high school in Central Saanich last year.
-
1 dead after Port Alberni structure fire
One person is dead after a structure fire in Port Alberni on Thursday night. Firefighters from multiple departments responded to the blaze in the 3600-block of 4th Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman dead after stabbing in Brampton, Ont.
A woman is dead after being stabbed in Brampton on Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fetus found in park near Toronto sparks police investigation
A fetus found by a resident walking in a public park west of Toronto prompted a police investigation Friday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
Kyle Dubas is out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team said Friday it is 'parting ways' with the 37-year-old.
Montreal
-
Sexual misconduct in Quebec schools: parents, students call for change
Parents and students are demanding action from the Quebec government after more allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour at an all-girls school in the east end of Montreal.
-
City of Montreal has filled 111,000 potholes so far in 2023
Some drivers might not believe it, but city crews have already filled more than 111,000 potholes in Montreal so far this year.
-
Propane tank explodes after two trucks catch fire in Laval industrial area
Laval firefighters responded to a blaze behind a business that sent black smoke into the sky Friday afternoon. The fire broke out in an industrial area at 2000 Dagenais Boulevard West, according to a tweet from Laval’s fire department around 3:30 p.m.
Ottawa
-
Accused cop killer's lawyers say Sgt. Eric Mueller's death 'was not an ambush'
The lawyers for the man accused of killing Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller say the officer was not ambushed, contradicting the OPP commissioner's description of the incident.
-
St. Monica Catholic School rebuilding stronger after derecho storm
Nearly one year after the derecho storm tore through Nepean’s Pine Glen neighbourhood, staff at St. Monica Catholic School says they are building back together.
-
Donovan Bailey joins group aiming to buy Ottawa Senators
As Senators fans wait for word on who will be the new owner of the club, Donovan Bailey announced he would be joining Neko Sparks and Snoop Dogg in their bid for the club.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region politicians react to break up of Peel Region
A bombshell announcement from the provincial government to dissolve Peel Region has some local politicians wondering if the same thing could happen in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Search for man missing from Toronto expands to Waterloo region
The search for a vulnerable man last seen in north Toronto has widened to Waterloo region, a family member tells CTV News. Meanwhile the Guelph Police Service says it’s received a tip from Toronto police that Nathan, a 37-year-old with Down syndrome, was spotted in The Ward neighbourhood.
-
Coalition of Muslim Women K-W calls for change following assault at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
Members of the Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims spoke Thursday following what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders call for inquiry following damning report on police conduct in baby's death
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling for a full inquiry into the death of a 13-month-old boy following the release of a damning report into the conduct of Prince Albert police.
-
Saskatoon's NHL Dream: A remarkable journey that came within inches of glory
It was a dream that came tantalizingly close to reality. Like thousands of players who reached for the stars, Saskatoon was within arm's reach of the NHL.
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfires
New air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
Northern Ontario
-
Court hears victim impact statements from murder victim’s family, friends
People close to Renee Sweeney and her family finally had their say in court Friday. They were able to give victim impact statements 25 years after Sweeney was killed.
-
Northern medical school suffers cyberattack, systems offline
NOSM University, which has campuses in Greater Sudbury and Thunder Bay, learned it was the victim of a cyberattack on Wednesday of this week.
-
Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold in northern Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there are two weeks left to claim a $1 million prize from a Lotto Max ticket sold in northern Ontario last year.
Winnipeg
-
Crown suggests medical exams done for sexual purpose in doctor's sex assault trial
Crown prosecutors questioned a Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault, suggesting he was aroused while conducting an exam on a female patient – one of many exams they allege were done for his own sexual gratification.
-
The two Manitoba school divisions that saw the biggest rises in enrolment
Superintendents from the Manitoba school divisions that saw the largest rises in enrolment last year attribute their growth to students returning from pandemic homeschooling and immigration.
-
City hires senior advisor on homelessness to help agencies work together
The city has created a new job to help address the growing issue of homelessness in Winnipeg.
Regina
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfires
New air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders call for inquiry following damning report on police conduct in baby's death
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling for a full inquiry into the death of a 13-month-old boy following the release of a damning report into the conduct of Prince Albert police.
-
Motorcycle driver slapped with fine over $1K
A motorcycle driver who was clocked driving well over the speed limit on Thursday was slapped with a $1,201 fine.