Thompson scores in OT as Sabres beat Flames 1-0

Buffalo Sabres' Tage Thompson, left, has his shot blocked by Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, centre, as Jeff Skinner looks on during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Friday, March 18, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Buffalo Sabres' Tage Thompson, left, has his shot blocked by Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, centre, as Jeff Skinner looks on during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Friday, March 18, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina