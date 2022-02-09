U of C says no changes to vaccine directive or masking mandate in COVID-19 update

The University of Calgary released a response to the province's lifting of restrictions Tuesday evening, saying that their plans remained the same.

"There will be no immediate changes to the University of Calgary’s Vaccination Directive or its masking mandate," the university said in a COVID-19 update. "The COVIDSafe Campus protocols are not part of the Government of Alberta’s Restriction Exemption Program.

"The university is currently assessing the changes to public health requirements and will provide a further update on health and safety protocols in the coming days.

"As we first communicated on January 14, classes and class components originally planned to be in-person will be in-person instruction on campus following reading week. Classes originally planned to be offered remotely will continue online."

Kenney announced earlier Tuesday that rules that require students to wear masks in Alberta schools will end on Monday, and children under 12 won't have to wear masks anywhere starting then.