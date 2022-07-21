UCP leadership hopefuls wait for party candidacy approval

The UCP said it will confirm the number of leadership candidates by Monday. So far, there are three: Danielle Smith, Brian Jean and Travis Toews. Five other candidates say they have submitted the required paperwork and are awaiting approval. The UCP said it will confirm the number of leadership candidates by Monday. So far, there are three: Danielle Smith, Brian Jean and Travis Toews. Five other candidates say they have submitted the required paperwork and are awaiting approval.

