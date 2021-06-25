CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as they search for a man wanted in connection with a serious assault.

Five warrants have been issued for 40-year-old Wesley Bookhout on offences including assault by choking, threats and intimidation.

Police have not released details regarding the nature of the incident in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Bookhout is described as:

Approximately 185 centimetres (6'1") tall;

Having a slim build;

Having brown hair; and,

Having blue eyes.

A photograph of Bookhout has been released.

Anyone with information regarding Bookhout's whereabouts is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.