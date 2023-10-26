We can expect another cold one, Friday

Friday will be another cold one!

In the morning, if you are off to work or school, expect it to feel more like -19 with the wind chill.

In the afternoon, at times, it will feel closer to -11.

The clouds should start to clear out later in the morning, so we will see some sunny breaks.

Of course, we need to talk about the Halloween forecast:

Some models suggest the ridge of high pressure moving in will be strong enough to carry us to 11 for Halloween Tuesday.

Other models are suggesting a high of 5.

At this point, a high of 6 is most likely, but we will keep you posted as we get closer.

It will likely be windy on Halloween evening, so keep that in mind when planning out your costume!

A shout-out again to the Griffith Woods School...

Another group of students from that awesome school visited us today at the CTV studio to learn about weather and weather presenting.

Thanks for joining us!

