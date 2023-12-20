Alberta Health Services shuts down 2 therapeutic tubs at WinSport centre

Two therapeutic tubs used by athletes at WinSport Canada Olympic Park are closed down, according to online inspection reports from Alberta Health Services (AHS).

The documents, published Monday, said both the Polar Plunge and Thermal Plunge tubs, which are defined as pools by AHS, at the training facility were closed because of a fault in the treatment systems.

AHS said automated controllers at both pools were not feeding chlorine or acid into either one, which meant the water in them was not being "continuously disinfected."

"This is in contravention of section 13(1) of the Alberta Public Swimming Pool Regulation 204/2014 which states, 'subject to section 12(2), water in a public swimming pool must be continuously disinfected when in use,'" AHS wrote in the inspection report.

In addition to the system failure, AHS said staff at the facility were not conducting testing properly and several processes meant to ensure the safety of patrons were not being implemented.

"The free chlorine, combined chlorine and pH were not being tested daily," AHS wrote.

The report, which was based on an inspection conducted on Dec. 13, indicated a manual test of the water found a pH level of 8.1.

According to Alberta Health guidelines, pools must have pH levels no greater than 7.6.

In the inspection reports, AHS said the pools must remain closed until WinSport staff can fix or replace the automated controller and ensure all the safety plans and procedures are in place and accessible by all staff members.

CTV News reached out to WinSport and staff at the facility said the pools in the inspection reports are actually therapeutic tubs and are generally not for public use.

"(They are) one hot tub and one cold tub," said Dale Oviatt with WinSport. "(They are) only used by those athletes who are supported by CSI Calgary.

"As mentioned in the notice of closure, the issue stems from the automatic controller, which was malfunctioning. A contractor is working on making the repairs, and they will reopen once the repairs are made."

The full inspection reports for both pools can be found on the AHS website.