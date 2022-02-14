Alberta's removal of mask mandate in schools spurs court challenge attempt

Some Alberta families and the Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) have launched a court challenge to stop the lifting of mask mandates in Alberta schools.

Students across the province are no longer required to wear a mask in school as of Monday and students 12 and under don't have to be masked in any setting across the province.

It's the first part of the provincial government's three-phased plan to remove nearly all COVID-19-related restrictions by March 1.

Roberts O’Kelly Law filed an injunction on Sunday on behalf of the AFL and some concerned families including those of medically complex children.

"The decision made by the Chief Medical Officer was rushed," said Sharon Roberts, a partner at Roberts O’Kelly Law. "Removing universal masking in schools forces many children to choose between their education and their health and in some cases, their life."

The AFL is a co-applicant and argues the decision doesn't give school boards adequate time to review and address the needs of all students.

The injunction also challenges the education minister's decision that prevents individual school boards from enacting their own mask mandates.

"The decision by the government and the related order by Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw was premature, reckless and irresponsible," said AFL president Gil McGowan.

Students and parents are split on the decision to remove masking in schools with some groups having protested outside of schools to have them removed from class. Student walkouts are planned for Monday afternoon, including at Nelson Mandela high school in Calgary, in opposition of the removal of the masking mandates

CTV News has reached out to Education Minister Adriana LaGrange for comment but, as of Monday morning, has yet to receive a response.

LaGrange has previously said it is no longer justifiable to continue to disrupt and restrict the normal lives of kids, given the declining impacts and risks of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the province.

Other restrictions, including cohort requirements and enhanced cleaning and sanitization measures, will remain in place in schools until Alberta enters the second step of its reopening plan.