CALGARY -- Calgary has only hosted the Canadian Little League Championship once before, in 1994 when Foothills baseball got the opportunity to host the prestigious event.

That's why it's such a big honour for Calgary's Rocky Mountain baseball to get to do it in 2022.

Rocky Mountain baseball past president Alan Chatenay will be the tournament chair for the event in 2022. Chatenay said a lot of hard work went into getting the tournament, which is a big deal to host.

"It's a huge deal," Chatenay said.

"It hasn't been in Calgary since the mid 1990's. It's been decades since Calgary has been able to host. It's the culmination of years and years of work and dedication by tireless volunteers with our association and the little league. It's the culmination of a dream for this particular facility which we built to fuel the dreams of little leaguers for decades to come."

FIELD OF DREAMS

The field at Rocky Mountain baseball is situated in Stanley Park and it is spectacular. It's one of the reasons why the organization got the nod to host the event.

Originally built in 1962 by the Calgary Rotary Club, it was rebuilt after the 2013 flood. Chatenay says the ballpark re-opened in 2017.

"It was rebuilt entirely with generous donations. It's a signature facility here in downtown Calgary right in the heart of Stanley Park."

"It's a beautiful setting and (there is) tons of (baseball) history here," Chatenay said. "It's a gem and we're thrilled that we get to host the Canadians."

NO DATE SET

Rocky Mountain baseball is still awaiting a date for the 2022 championships. Typically they're held in the early part of August.

Only one team from Calgary has ever won the Canadian Little League Championship: CalWest back in 2001.

Winning the Canadian Little League championship gets you a ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Chatenay says that's an experience all kids remember.

"The winners of the tournament here next year will basically get on a plane and fly to Williamsport, Pennsylvania to participate as Canada's representative in the Little League World Series," Chatenay told CTV.

"That's really exciting for the kids and anyone that's ever gone has told me that it's an extraordinary experience and one that they remember for a lifetime."