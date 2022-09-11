Calgary's Thai community celebrates culture and cuisine
Part of downtown Calgary felt a bit like Bangkok Saturday night.
That's because it was Thai Cultural Night.
The event was held at the Chinese Cultural Centre and featured Thai and Laotian food, music and an Asian market that was held between noon and 5:30 p.m.
Co-emcee Jason Manarinter told CTV News the event has been in the planning stages for a long time.
"We've been planning it for a while actually," he said. "I think a year and a half.
"But with the (COVID-19) restrictions, we kept on pushing it back and now with things opening up I think it's a great time to bring the Thai community and everyone else in Calgary closer."
Manarinter said the event was filled with Thai culture and food.
"A lot of dance," he added. "We have Muy Thai coming to do some performances (and) everyone's going to be enjoying great food.
"We do have a small community so it's important to bring everyone back together...start growing our community and supporting each other."
Manarinter said the event was "over sold-out."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
Ukraine pushes big counteroffensive as war marks 200 days
As the war in Ukraine marked 200 days on Sunday, the country has reclaimed broad swaths of the south and east in a long-anticipated counteroffensive that has dealt a heavy blow to Russia.
Russian presence risking Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant security: France
The occupation by Russian troops of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is the reason why its security is compromised, French President Emmanuel Macron told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Sunday, the French presidency said.
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped amid fighting
Europe's largest nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area.
Powerful quake hits Papua New Guinea, at least 4 dead
An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck eastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday killing at least four people, injuring others and damaging property and essential infrastructure.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
In Quebec, the Queen's death raises questions about future of the monarchy in Canada
The mixed reactions in Quebec to the death of Queen Elizabeth II highlight the province’s complex relationship with the monarchy.
Biden honours 9/11 victims, vows commitment to thwart terror
President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, laying a wreath at the Pentagon in a sombre commemoration held under a steady rain and paying tribute to 'extraordinary Americans' who gave their lives on one of the nation's darkest days.
U.K. government warns of public safety risks as crowds grow to mourn Queen Elizabeth II
The U.K. government is warning of potential safety risks to the public in London as thousands mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the country prepares for her funeral, among many other commemorative events.
Edmonton
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
-
Russian presence risking Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant security: France
The occupation by Russian troops of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is the reason why its security is compromised, French President Emmanuel Macron told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Sunday, the French presidency said.
-
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Vancouver
-
Evacuation alert expanded as gusty winds spread Fraser Valley wildfire
The wildfire burning near Hope, B.C., has grown to more than 450 hectares in size, prompting local officials to expand an evacuation alert to include properties in the Laidlaw area.
-
B.C. man convicted of 1978 murder of Indigenous girl loses appeal
A B.C. man convicted of the 1978 murder of Monica Jack, a 12-year-old Indigenous girl, has lost his appeal.
-
River mystery: what is killing the giant sturgeon of B.C.'s Nechako River?
Fisheries scientists in British Columbia have recovered the bodies, but have few other clues and no prime suspect.
Atlantic
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
-
King Charles III becomes King of Canada amid artillery salute, heraldic trumpets
King Charles III was proclaimed Canada's head of state on Saturday at a ceremony that included heraldic trumpeting, a 21-gun salute and a moment of remembrance for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Pat Stay homicide
Halifax police have charged a man with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of battle rapper Pat Stay earlier this month.
Vancouver Island
-
These are the 37 people running for a seat on Victoria's city council this year
Thirty-seven candidates are officially running for a seat on Victoria's city council in the upcoming municipal election, and another eight will be on the ballot for mayor.
-
River mystery: what is killing the giant sturgeon of B.C.'s Nechako River?
Fisheries scientists in British Columbia have recovered the bodies, but have few other clues and no prime suspect.
-
B.C. man convicted of 1978 murder of Indigenous girl loses appeal
A B.C. man convicted of the 1978 murder of Monica Jack, a 12-year-old Indigenous girl, has lost his appeal.
Toronto
-
Couple hosts wedding at Cinnabon in downtown Toronto mall
A Toronto couple hosted their wedding ceremony at what they call an “iconic location” in the city – the Cinnabon in Dufferin Mall.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
-
Two dogs stolen at knifepoint downtown returned 'unharmed' to owner
A woman has been arrested after two dogs were stolen at knifepoint in downtown Toronto earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Liberals' hold on Laval and Montreal slipping fast, Conservatives on the rise: polls
Polls continue to project the downward spiral of the Quebec Liberals with the party that won four of six elections since the turn of the century now looking to lose around 10 seats in Montreal and Laval.
-
In Quebec, the Queen's death raises questions about future of the monarchy in Canada
The mixed reactions in Quebec to the death of Queen Elizabeth II highlight the province’s complex relationship with the monarchy.
-
A woman has died after being struck by vehicle while crossing the street near Montreal's gay village
For the second time in 24 hours, a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Montreal street by a vehicle. Police (SPVM) report that at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, a 911 call came in after a woman was hit by a car crossing St. Hubert St. between Ontario St. and Maisonneuve Blvd. just north of the Gay Village.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police investigating homicide in Nepean
Ottawa police say the homicide unit is investigating the death of a woman in the Craig Henry area.
-
No one injured after shots fired in Heron Gate area
No one has been reported hurt after a report of gunshots in the Heron Gate area Sunday morning.
-
No injuries in early morning fire in Vanier
The Ottawa Fire Service says no one has been hurt after an early morning fire in Vanier.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge city councillor reportedly in hospital after being struck by vehicle
Cambridge Ward 4 councillor and mayoral candidate Jan Liggett is reportedly in hospital after being struck by a vehicle near city hall.
-
Local farm invites women to wreck their dresses in support of a good cause
Old gowns were pulled out of the closet for a good cause on Saturday as a farm in Bright, Ont. invited women to come out to wreck their dresses in support of the Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region.
-
Fire at Kitchener high-rise causes up to $20,000 in damages
A fire at a high-rise apartment building in Kitchener Saturday night forced residents to evacuate and road closures to go into place.
Saskatoon
-
Vehicle believed to have been driven by Sask. stabbing suspect located by RCMP
A vehicle believed to have been driven by the prime suspect in the recent Saskatchewan stabbing attacks was located by police on Friday.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held on Monday, Sept. 19
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. BST, England's most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions said on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon has 4 of the rarest musical instruments in the world and you can hear them
The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) is planning a concert series with instruments that are hundreds of years old and the only collection in Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
First Annual Meagan Pilon Memorial Walk in Sudbury
Please Bring Me Home, a missing persons group in Greater Sudbury run by volunteers, is hosting an event Sunday to raise awareness of missing Canadians in honour of a missing Sudbury girl.
-
Impaired driver damages traffic lights in Azilda
Officers responded to a collision involving an impaired driver on Municipal Road 35 near Day Construction in Azilda just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.
-
11-year-old boy identified as Meteor Lake boat crash victim
The Nickel City Hockey community in Sudbury is mourning the loss of 11-year-old Riley Salemink following a boat crash on Meteor Lake on Sept. 4.
Winnipeg
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
-
Blue Bombers pick Roughriders apart in one-sided Banjo Bowl
Zach Collaros threw for four touchdowns as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers scored on their first eight possessions in a crushing 54-20 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.
-
'You gotta go all in': Recovery Day celebrates freedom from addiction
It was an afternoon of celebrating recovery, as those affected by addiction gathered at The Forks on Saturday for Recovery Day.
Regina
-
'You don't have to do this alone': World Suicide Prevention Day in Regina highlights mental health supports
'You don’t have to do this alone.' That was the message that was reiterated on Saturday as Journey to Hope in Regina set up an event for World Suicide Prevention Day.
-
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
-
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped amid fighting
Europe's largest nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area.