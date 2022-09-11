Calgary's Thai community celebrates culture and cuisine

Part of downtown Calgary felt a bit like Bangkok Saturday night.

That's because it was Thai Cultural Night.

The event was held at the Chinese Cultural Centre and featured Thai and Laotian food, music and an Asian market that was held between noon and 5:30 p.m.

Co-emcee Jason Manarinter told CTV News the event has been in the planning stages for a long time.

"We've been planning it for a while actually," he said. "I think a year and a half.

"But with the (COVID-19) restrictions, we kept on pushing it back and now with things opening up I think it's a great time to bring the Thai community and everyone else in Calgary closer."

Jason Manarinter, Co-emcee of Thai Cultural Night

Manarinter said the event was filled with Thai culture and food.

"A lot of dance," he added. "We have Muy Thai coming to do some performances (and) everyone's going to be enjoying great food.

"We do have a small community so it's important to bring everyone back together...start growing our community and supporting each other."

Manarinter said the event was "over sold-out."