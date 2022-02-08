Calgary teen's pizza sharing prompts police response, students claim system is broken

A peaceful protest was held outside of Robert Thirsk High School in northwest Calgary on Tuesday, calling for an end to injustice within the school system. The rally was spurred by an incident where a teacher called police on two students.

