Calgary teen's pizza sharing prompts police response, students claim system is broken

Dozens of students at Robert Thirsk High School walked out of class Tuesday morning in a show of solidarity against alleged discrimination by staff targeting students of colour, with a pizza ownership incident proving the tipping point.

The group of approximately 60 protesters, comprised of students and parents, stood outside the northwestschool while faculty members and Calgary Police Service officers looked on.

"There was an incident that took place on Friday that we thought was unfair," said Grade 11 student Yasmin Popoola. "A teacher ended up calling the cops on a student for a reason that we think was not right. We're not trying to argue with that teacher specifically, we're trying to argue against this system that doesn't support holding teachers responsible when they've done actions that are bad.

"The principal was trying to support us but, because the school system is put in place to protect teachers, teachers that are doing things that are wrong, that do hurt the students, are getting away with it daily."

Among the protesters was Patience Obasuyi, whose two children attend the school. She told CTV News that Tuesday's gathering followed an incident last week where both her son and daughter were removed from the school by police during extracurricular activities.

"My kids, both kids, were kicked out of school when they had basketball games," said Obasuyi. "My son was playing and my daughter was scorekeeping.

"They gave (the girls' team) pizzas during the games and they ate the pizzas and they had some leftovers after they were all full. Some of the boys' team asked my daughter for pizza and basically, the girls team had said they had enough and they didn't want the pizza to go to waste so she gave the boys' team some of the pizzas."

According to Obasuyi, a teacher became upset over the decision to share the pizza, stating the teenage girl had no right to do so, and demanded that she leave the premises. Obasuyi said her daughter was angry but agreed to leave once she arrange a ride home.

"The teacher called the principal and also called the cops on my daughter," explained Obasuyi.

"While all this was going on, my son came up to support the sister and, because of that, the teacher also kicked my son out even though he still had a game to play. Both of them were kicked out by the cops."

Obasuyi say the protest participants just want to be heard. "The kids here today want to study in a peaceful environment, in a safe environment. Where the cops will not be called on them at every interval for no good reason."

During Tuesday's gathering, Popoola says the school doors were locked after she and the other protesters stepped outside and participants were asked to leave the property.

"I think at this point they're trying to mitigate the situation instead of actually recognizing what we're tying to say," said Popoola. "I want this to be a lesson to other teachers and schools that students do take injustice seriously and we do want to work to fight against it."

The Calgary Board of Education issued the following statement regarding the situation.

"We understand that students were concerned about a situation that occurred during or after a basketball game on Friday night. Administration and staff are working with students and parents to ensure that the school is a welcoming, caring, respectful and safe environment for all students. This includes listening to and supporting our students.

"As a system, we are working together every day to build positive and inclusive learning and work environments for everyone. Addressing racism and discrimination is ongoing work. It takes more than one conversation with staff, students, and community. The CBE is committed to positive change."