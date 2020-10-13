CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service confirms a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of David Bawden, the Calgary man found dead in a busy intersection last week.

Officers were called to the intersection of Memorial Drive and 36th Street E. on the morning of Oct. 6 following reports a man had fallen out of a moving vehicle.

The man, later identified as 59-year-old Bawden, was pronounced dead on scene.

Surveillance footage led police to identify the suspect vehicle as a Volkswagen Jetta with a distinct bumper sticker.

The suspect vehicle was located two days after Bawden's death in the southwest community of Bankview and a man and a woman were apprehended at a nearby home. The pair were taken into custody but were later released without charges.

Undisclosed evidence led investigators to identify Ronita Wildman as a suspect and the 34-year-old woman was arrested on Thanksgiving Monday with help from Calgary Transit peace officers.

Wildman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with Bawden's death. She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Investigators believe Bawden had been walking along eastbound Memorial Drive, between the Bridgeland and Calgary Zoo LRT stations, in the minutes prior to his death and had entered the suspect vehicle when it pulled over next to him.

It's believed that the victim was fatally assaulted inside the vehicle. It's not known if Bawden and Wildman knew one another.

Police are not seeking any other suspects in connection with the homicide.