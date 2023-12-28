CALGARY
Calgary

    • Community group offering Calgarians free groceries in time of need

    Back in July, the Guru Nanak Free Kitchen helped provide food staples to Calgarians who had trouble affording them. The organization is helping out again after Christmas. Back in July, the Guru Nanak Free Kitchen helped provide food staples to Calgarians who had trouble affording them. The organization is helping out again after Christmas.

    A Calgary community group popular for its generosity will be back on city streets Thursday.

    The Guru Nanak Free Kitchen will be passing out free groceries at 2 p.m. at the McKnight C-Train Station.

    In the past, produce and food staples -- like potatoes and dried goods -- have been handed down to lengthy lines of Calgarians in need.

    During the holidays, that need might be even greater than usual. Organizers tell CTV News they're expecting up to 3,000 people Thursday.

    The groceries will be passed out on a first-come-first-served basis, with the leftovers being donated.

    Guru Nanak volunteers have partnered with the White Horn Community Association to make the event happen.

    Thursday isn't the first time the free kitchen has hit Calgary streets.

    Even with limited marketing, thousands were drawn to the Westwinds LRT in July -- many waiting in line for hours for a chance to get needed help.

    A full semi truck of fruits and vegetables was emptied.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Russian stars' semi-naked party sparks wartime backlash

    A rapper who attended a celebrity party with only a sock to hide his modesty has been jailed for 15 days, sponsors of some of Russia's best known entertainers have torn up their contracts, and President Vladimir Putin is reported to be unamused.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News