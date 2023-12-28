Community group offering Calgarians free groceries in time of need

A Calgary community group popular for its generosity will be back on city streets Thursday.

The Guru Nanak Free Kitchen will be passing out free groceries at 2 p.m. at the McKnight C-Train Station.

In the past, produce and food staples -- like potatoes and dried goods -- have been handed down to lengthy lines of Calgarians in need.

During the holidays, that need might be even greater than usual. Organizers tell CTV News they're expecting up to 3,000 people Thursday.

The groceries will be passed out on a first-come-first-served basis, with the leftovers being donated.

Guru Nanak volunteers have partnered with the White Horn Community Association to make the event happen.

Thursday isn't the first time the free kitchen has hit Calgary streets.

Even with limited marketing, thousands were drawn to the Westwinds LRT in July -- many waiting in line for hours for a chance to get needed help.

A full semi truck of fruits and vegetables was emptied.