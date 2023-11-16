Drumheller RCMP seek public's help identifying 2 suspects in break-and-enters

RCMP in Drumheller, Alta., are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying two suspects in a pair of recent break-and-enters.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, police responded to a call at the Drumheller and District Solid Waste Management Facility at 2490 Railway Ave. in Drumheller.

Investigators determined that the building had been entered and two pickup trucks -- a 2005 white Chevrolet and a 2013 silver GMC -- were stolen. As well, a perimeter fence had been driven through and damaged.

Around 5:30 a.m. the next morning, police responded to an alarm at Drumheller Equipment Sales and Rentals at 1202 Hwy. 9 in Drumheller.

There, they discovered the building had been forcibly entered and a number of STIHL chain saws, backpack blowers, hedge trimmers, accessories and other items were missing.

Police say the break-ins are related. Surveillance video identified two suspects.

Suspect 1 is described as 180 to 188 centimetres (6' to 6'2"), weighing around 70 to 79 kilograms (155 to 175 pounds) with a slender build. He was seen wearing a black-hooded sweater with a white logo, black toque with a white logo, sweat pants, white carpenters mask, orange gloves and black shoes.

Second suspect in a pair of break-and-enters at Drumheller businesses on Nov.11 and Nov.12 (Photo courtesy Drumheller RCMP)

Suspect 2 is a man around 180 to 188 centimetres (6 to 6'2"), weighing between 79 and 86 kilograms (175 to 190 pounds). He was last seen wearing a grey and black hooded winter jacket, a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black gloves, a grey balaclava and black shoes.

The two stolen pickups have been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

Alberta RCMP have launched CAPTURE (Community Assisted Policing Through the Use of Recorded Evidence) across the province. CAPTURE is a voluntary surveillance camera registry program that allows residents and businesses to register the location of their cameras to assist RCMP with investigations.

For more information about CAPTURE, go to ruralalbertacapture.ca.