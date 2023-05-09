Flyers showing graphic images of fetuses subject to new safeguards under Calgary bylaw amendment

Calgary city council has approved a bylaw amendment restricting the door-to-door distribution of graphic anti-abortion flyers.

Flyers depicting graphic images of fetuses delivered to homes in Calgary must now be inside an opaque envelope with a warning about its contents.

Envelopes containing such material must also show the name and address of its sender.

The City of Calgary made the announcement on Tuesday, saying council approved the proposed amendment to the community standards bylaw.

The amendment takes effect immediately, with a fine of $1,000 for each requirement violated.

"Images of aborted fetuses can be deeply traumatizing and harmful for some individuals when viewed unexpectedly," said Coun. Jennifer Wyness.

"While we want to uphold the freedom of advocacy groups to express their opinions, we need to also balance our responsibility to protect communities. As a society, we accept that not all content is appropriate for everyone, which is why we have R-ratings for disturbing or mature films, for example.

"These pamphlets fall under that same category and it's reasonable to ask that they come with a content warning."

Calgarians who receive a flyer at home that violates the new terms of the bylaw can call 311 to report it.

The city says reported incidents will be investigated and enforced based on "education, voluntary compliance and officer discretion."