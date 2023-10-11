Here's what Flames fans can expect at the 2023 Heritage Classic fan festival

Calgary Flames fans heading north for the 2023 NHL Heritage Classic can expect a full range of free activities leading up to the game.

The National Hockey League (NHL) will be hosting a free outdoor fan festival at the Edmonton Ice District Fan Park, on Oct. 27-28.

The WestJet NHL Fan Park will feature live music and interactive, hockey-themed experiences, with chances to win prizes, test out your hockey skills and sample food and beverages.

The Stanley Cup will also make an appearance at the event.

The United by Hockey Mobile Museum will also be on-site, providing fans with "a unique interactive experience that celebrates the game's trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders spanning across multiple underrepresented and multicultural demographics."

The festival will be open to the public on:

Friday, Oct. 27: 3 – 9 p.m. MT

Saturday, Oct. 28: 12 – 6 p.m. MT

The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will face off in the outdoor game on Oct. 29 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

Fans can visit the NHL’s website for a full list of events.

The NHL Fan Access app will offer maps, schedules, a virtual assistant and a scavenger hunt to win prizes.