    Parents receive notice their daycares will begin rolling closures Tuesday

    A file image of a child sitting on the floor reading a book.
    Many Alberta parents received the unwelcome news Monday night that their daycares are planning to be part of a series of rolling closures starting Tuesday.

    It's part of a campaign to bring attention to what many daycare operators call a financial crisis.

    The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs warned that some daycares would participate in rolling closures to raise awareness of issues around the $10-a-day program.

    They say the program's structure puts operators in a tough financial position, as daycare owners are expected to wait more than a month for reimbursement.

    CTV News Calgary is aware of at least three Calgary daycares and two Lethbridge facilities that plan to close on Tuesday.

    Daycare operators say they feel they must take action to put pressure on the UCP government.

