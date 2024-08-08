Sunny and seasonal weekend ahead

After a disruptive start to the work week, we are finally seeing the return of seasonal temperatures and conditions as we approach the weekend.

A massive ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere is going to be the weather-maker for Alberta over the next several days, bringing comfortable heat and sunshine.

We started to feel the influence of that high pressure set up Thursday with a high of 21 C in Calgary and a mix of sun and cloud.

It will be calm and mainly clear overnight, though there is the risk for some fog patches to develop on Friday morning in the city.

The sun should make quick work of burning up that fog as we progress throughout the morning and by the afternoon, we are aiming for another slightly below-seasonal high of 21 C.

Saturday is going to be similar from a conditions standpoint with a mainly sunny sky and a high of 23.

If you are heading to the mountains, you have an increased chance of experiencing some scattered showers in the Banff and Canmore areas.

Jasper also has the potential for some wet weather but amounts overall will be trace.

By Monday, we'll see this upper ridge start to break apart, which could result in another round of storms for parts of Alberta, including Calgary.