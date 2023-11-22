CALGARY
    • Suspect sought in Drumheller, Alta., sex assault

    Mounties in Drumheller are searching for a suspect after a female youth was sexually assaulted in the southern Alberta city this past September.

    And they could use your help.

    "On Sept. 27, 2023, a female youth was approached by an unknown male on the streets of Drumheller," the RCMP said in a release issued Wednesday.

    "The male spoke with the female and started walking with her. They both eventually sat down behind a building where he proceeded to touch her in a sexual manner.

    "The male suspect then left the scene."

    Investigators are looking for a man in his 30s with a dark complexion, roughly six feet tall (183 centimetres) and 180 pounds (82 kilograms).

    A sketch of the suspect has been made available.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-2630.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.

