Veterans Food Bank of Calgary receives some much-needed support

CALGARY -

A group of volunteers were out doing some good work in support of Canada's veterans ahead of Remembrance Day next week.

Members of the Prominence Way Retirement Community were gathered at the Sobeys store in Strathcona Square on Saturday to collect non-perishable food donations for the Veterans Food Bank of Calgary.

The goal was to gather more than 450 kilograms of food (approximately 1,000 pounds).

"The food goes to seniors in need, which is so important," said Jenna Gorgas, executive director of Prominence Way Retirement Community.

"We know all food banks need help this time of year, but the Veterans Food Bank is very near and dear to the hearts of our residents and staff members."

It's the third year for the annual food drive and organizers say they've also raised $600 for the charity.

Donations will be accepted until Nov. 9.