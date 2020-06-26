CALGARY -- In response to changes with international travel guidelines, WestJet has announced it will be removing its seat distancing protocol on its domestic flights starting July 1.

The Calgary-based airline made the announcement Friday in a release following a review of the International Air Transport Association's guidance.

Officials said because its flights have HEPA filters installed to clean recirculated air and the air flow in cabins flows from the ceiling to the floor, it did not need the extra barrier.

WestJet added the seat backs also provide protection for passengers.

"WestJet has built a robust framework to ensure Canadians can travel safely and responsibly through the airline’s Safety Above All program. The guidance supports the measures that WestJet has implemented to limit the spread of COVID-19," the company said in the release.

The airline also helps prevent infection through mandatory temperature checks of all passengers, enhanced cleaning and sanitization of all touch points, modifications to its in-flight service, aircraft fogging and a requirement for guests and crew to wear masks.

"Safety is at the forefront of every decision we make and as our industry adapts to a new normal, we will continue to adjust our health measures to ensure the safest travel experience. This includes spending millions of dollars in cleaning and sanitizing measures, along with personal protective equipment, to ensure the safety and well-being of our guests and our people."