Woman wanted by Calgary police on more than two dozen warrants

Calgary police are looking for a woman wanted in connection with a series of home break-ins.

Erika Provost, 27, is wanted on 26 criminal warrants.

Police say she's suspected in break-and-enters in Rocky Ridge, The Hamptons, Tuscany, Nolan Hill and Redstone.

She's also wanted for release order and probation breaches, theft and mischief.

Provost is 5'7" and 126 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.

Contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app if you have information regarding Provost's whereabouts.