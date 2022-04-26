Calgary murder suspect makes list of Canada's most wanted fugitives

Representatives from police agencies across Canada, including the Calgary Police Service, will announce a new initiative that aims to help track down the country's 25 most wanted suspects.

Officials from the Bolo Program are expected to provide details regarding cash rewards of up to $250,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those on the lam.

Calgarian Kier Bryan Granado, 25, made the list and is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the 2015 death of 26-year-old Hussein Merhi. Investigators believe the attack in the northeasy Calgary neighbourhood of Monterey Park was targeted.

Granado has ties to the FK Gang and has evaded arrest since charges were laid against him in 2019.

Joseph Trieu, 26, was charged in July 2019 with one count of accessory after the fact to murder in connection with Merhi's death,

An INTERPOL Red Notice has also been issued for Granado.

The Calgary Police Service partnered with the Bolo Program, a charity that helps amplify police attempts to arrest high-profile suspects, last year to offer a $100,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Granado previously lived in Edmonton.

Details regarding the new initiative will be announced Tuesday morning.