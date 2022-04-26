Calgary murder suspect makes list of Canada's most wanted fugitives
Representatives from police agencies across Canada, including the Calgary Police Service, will announce a new initiative that aims to help track down the country's 25 most wanted suspects.
Officials from the Bolo Program are expected to provide details regarding cash rewards of up to $250,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those on the lam.
Calgarian Kier Bryan Granado, 25, made the list and is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the 2015 death of 26-year-old Hussein Merhi. Investigators believe the attack in the northeasy Calgary neighbourhood of Monterey Park was targeted.
Granado has ties to the FK Gang and has evaded arrest since charges were laid against him in 2019.
Joseph Trieu, 26, was charged in July 2019 with one count of accessory after the fact to murder in connection with Merhi's death,
An INTERPOL Red Notice has also been issued for Granado.
The Calgary Police Service partnered with the Bolo Program, a charity that helps amplify police attempts to arrest high-profile suspects, last year to offer a $100,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.
Granado previously lived in Edmonton.
Details regarding the new initiative will be announced Tuesday morning.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking world war
Russia's top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking 'World War III' and said the threat of a nuclear conflict 'should not be underestimated' as his country unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines of Moscow's new eastern offensive.
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
Fewer COVID restrictions led to a busy winter for asylum-seekers at the Canada border
In December 2021, the number of asylum-seekers entering Canada outside formal land border crossings reached its highest point since August 2017, government statistics show.
Interim police chief to 'Rolling Thunder' convoy: 'You will be held accountable'
Ottawa's interim police chief is telling the organizers and participants of the planned 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend that they will be held accountable for their actions.
Elon Musk is buying Twitter. How will he fulfill his promises?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly US$44 billion to buy the social platform and take it private. Assuming that happens, next up on his agenda will be planning how to fulfill his promises to develop new Twitter features, open its algorithm to public inspection and defeat 'spambots' on the service that mimic real users.
Jean Charest would say no to carbon tax, current emissions target
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest is promising to repeal the Liberal government's consumer carbon price and eliminate the federal portion of the HST on low-carbon purchases.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Signs of 'absolute devastation and destruction' in Ukraine as Russia's assault continues
While many of the images of Russia's invasion of Ukraine focus on the destruction in Mariupol and the east, there are signs of devastation throughout the country, including around the areas around Kyiv.
National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
Second Ebola patient dies in northwestern Congo, WHO says
A second Ebola patient has died in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, days into a fresh outbreak of the deadly disease.
Edmonton
-
Student stabbed at central Alberta high school, 16-year-old arrested: RCMP
A 16-year-old is in custody after a boy of the same age was stabbed at a central Alberta high school on Monday morning. STARS airlifted the victim to the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton and said he is in critical condition.
-
Star power highlights crucial late-season tilt between Penguins, Oilers
A matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers always carries a lot of interest because of the teams' star power.
-
Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking world war
Russia's top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking 'World War III' and said the threat of a nuclear conflict 'should not be underestimated' as his country unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines of Moscow's new eastern offensive.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver council considers apology to Italian-Canadians for WW2 treatment
An official apology to Vancouver's Italian-Canadian community for injustices suffered during the Second World War is being proposed to city council Tuesday.
-
With Canada’s Nexus offices closed, cardholders struggle to renew memberships
The ongoing closure of Canadian Nexus offices means a backlog of applications, and people's cards are expiring before they can renew them which has led to some being seized at the border.
-
BC Ferries cancellations strand travellers in Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii
A shortage of available crewmembers has led to BC Ferries cancellations on the route connecting Haida Gwaii to Prince Rupert, leaving travellers on both ends stranded for the foreseeable future.
Atlantic
-
18-year-old shot and killed in Moncton Monday morning: N.B. RCMP
An 18-year-old man was killed in shooting that occurred in Moncton Monday morning.
-
RCMP struggled to identify replica patrol car used by Nova Scotia mass shooter
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is focusing on the RCMP police car the killer drove and the police gear he acquired.
-
Many knew of N.S. killer's replica RCMP patrol car but didn't report to police
A public inquiry heard today that many people knew about a replica patrol car owned by the gunman in Nova Scotia's mass shooting, but they didn't inform police of his activities.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. police watchdog appoints first Indigenous civilian monitor after man killed by RCMP
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. has appointed Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Acting Chief Thomas George as the organization's first Indigenous civilian monitor, as the IIO reviews a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred last year.
-
Police say anonymous threat to Courtenay school was possible 'swatting incident'
Comox Valley RCMP say Vanier Secondary School in Courtenay was locked down Monday afternoon after police learned of an "anonymous" threat that was made towards the school over the phone.
-
B.C. police watchdog investigating two incidents on Vancouver Island
RCMP say British Columbia's police watchdog has been notified after two incidents involving officers on Vancouver Island, including the death of a man in custody.
Toronto
-
Fourth doses in Ontario: When should you get one?
When should you get your fourth dose in Ontario? The timing can differ for people who have been previously infected with the virus.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed in Mississauga: police
A 30-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a driver while crossing a street in an industrial area of Mississauga early on Tuesday morning, Peel Regional Police say.
-
Ontario NDP try to position themselves as government in waiting ahead of election
Ontario's New Democrats are heading into the upcoming election in their strongest position in decades, and are now setting out to accomplish what they couldn't last time -- getting voters to see them as the government in waiting.
Montreal
-
New Canadian Party of Quebec promises 'progressive, federalist' choice
A new provincial political party is joining the electoral race: the Canadian Party of Quebec.
-
Quebecers under 60 can get a fourth dose -- but they probably don't need it, say experts
If you're under 60, you can get a fourth dose. But there's a good reason the province, and most jurisdictions, aren't hyping up this option too much, says an expert: they don't add much extra protection for most people.
-
Mom of slain Quebec boys in Wendake seeking compensation over alleged youth protection failures
The mother of two deceased boys whose father is accused of killing them is seeking $2 million from the Quebec government because she says youth protection services failed her family.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Sixth wave stabilizing in Ottawa: Etches
Ottawa’s medical officer of health says the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa is stabilizing, but it could still be some time before the sixth wave bottoms out.
-
Interim police chief to 'Rolling Thunder' convoy: 'You will be held accountable'
Ottawa's interim police chief is telling the organizers and participants of the planned 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend that they will be held accountable for their actions.
-
Ottawa man seriously injured after tree falls and traps him
Ottawa paramedics say a man in his 70s is in hospital after being freed from underneath a fallen tree.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Kitchener home
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 44-year-old man for second-degree murder after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a Kitchener home.
-
WRDSB increases cost for extended childcare day program
Families with Waterloo Region District School Board will soon be paying a little more for childcare outside of regular school hours.
-
Police arrest two men, seize 30 weapons after gunfire report in Kitchener
Two Kitchener men have been arrested as part of a firearm investigation in Kitchener.
Saskatoon
-
Family of Saskatoon shooting victim says he was a 'loving soul' who helped others while living on street
The grandmother of a man killed in a shooting over the weekend says even though he lived on the street he always tried to help others.
-
Search continues for missing Sask. boy
The search continues for Frank Young, a boy who went missing nearly a week ago on Red Earth Cree Nation.
-
Saskatoon intersection reopens following sinkhole repair
One of Saskatoon's busiest intersections has reopened after a sinkhole formed last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Three separate serious incidents overnight in Sudbury
Sudbury police say it was a busy night for officers after three serious incidents occurred in different parts of the city overnight.
-
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
-
Police release videos in probe of Baldwin film set shooting
Law enforcement officials released a trove of video evidence Monday in the ongoing investigation of a fatal October shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western movie 'Rust.'
Winnipeg
-
Weekend storm leaves hundreds of basements flooded in Winnipeg
A weekend storm left city streets underwater and flooded hundreds of basements in and around Winnipeg. For one couple, the flooding was so bad, they had to abandon their home Sunday night, only to return Monday morning to a sopping mess.
-
Trailer explodes, goes up in flames in Winnipeg's Grant Park area: witness
A trailer exploded and went up in flames in Winnipeg’s Grant Park area on Monday night, according to a witness.
-
Where Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson have been spotted in Winnipeg
Hilary Swank, along with “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson, Nancy Travis, Drew Powell, Amy Acker and others are in the city filming “Ordinary Angels” and during production, the cast and crew have been popping up around town.
Regina
-
Here's what Canada's average home price can buy in Regina
Here are five examples of what a Regina buyer can move into with a price tag around the national average.
-
Over 600 power poles dispatched for southeast storm repairs: SaskPower
Over 600 power poles and 2,200 crossarms have been sent to southeastern Saskatchewan since the beginning of restoration efforts following a spring snowstorm last weekend, according to SaskPower.
-
'We haven’t been downplaying this at all': Merriman defends province's handling of COVID-19
Question period Monday was filled with pointed discussions regarding the province’s response to COVID-19.